Police face murder charges over Briton death in custody

An inquest into the death found that police officers Charles Wangombe, Naftali Chege, John Pamba and Ismael Baraka had a hand in the killing of Alexander Monson in 2012.

Wang’ombe was the Head of Tourist Police Unit in Diani at the time of the incident. Senior principal magistrate Richard Odenyo, who led the inquest, ruled that the police officers were the key suspects .

The ruling, read by Mombasa chief magistrate Julius Nangea, said the court had established that the cause of death was not natural neither was it as a result of drug abuse as claimed by the police officers during the inquest.

“From the evidence adduced in court during the inquest, the unlawful action of police officers charged with the duty of protecting the deceased led to his death, I therefore recommend that the file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to take action against four police officers,” read the ruling.

Odenyo has since been transferred to Migori. Alexander, 28, died on May 19, 2012, at Palm Beach Hospital where he had been rushed while unconscious, a day after he had been arrested by police for allegedly smoking bhang. The inquest was undertaken on the recommendation of the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa).