DP warns Rift MPs against reckless talk

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has slapped a gag order on Members of Parliament from his Rift Valley base who have been making utterances that could hurt the Jubilee Party stability.

The DP, through allies, told the legislators that some of their statements, especially on the political situation were antagonising others.

In a meeting that brought together 48 MPs from Kalenjin community at Weston Hotel on Wednesday evening, four MPs— who have in the recent past made remarks showing there were divisions within the party— were told to consult their colleagues before making any statements in public.

The four, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Nandi senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Joshua Kutuny (Cherang’any) and Cornelly Serem (Aldai) were told to their faces that some of their public statements were working against Ruto’s push for the 2022 presidency.

Meanwhile, the much-talked scheme to oust Murkomen as the caucus chairman never materialised. This came after Ruto and National Assembly leader of Majority Aden Duale saved Murkomen from being ousted as the Rift Valley caucus chairperson. It is understood the leaders had wanted Murkomen removed because of what they termed as his reckless talk.

And yesterday Murkomen confirmed that all issues had been resolved, adding that they had agreed to commit to the Jubilee Party which saw them elected to Parliament.

“This journey requires our total loyalty and principled commitment to the founding vision of the Jubilee movement. This commitment calls for vigilance and total rejection of all elements, ideas and attempts to undermine the vision, or sabotage our leadership,” he said on a Facebook post.