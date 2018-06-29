Gor players deserve better deal from club

That Gor Mahia is one of the most popular football clubs in the region cannot be gainsaid. Sadly, the club which has several trophies stashed in its cabinet, including the coveted Mandela Cup title in 1987, is often in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The club’s management is currently embroiled in a pay dispute with players who have threatened to boycott the Cecafa Kagame Cup Championships in Tanzania starting this weekend, as well as a SportPesa Kenyan Premier League (SPL) match against Sony Sugar.

This is hardly the news football-loving Kenyans wish to hear and especially at a time Gor, who are riding high, are set to represent Kenya at the regional event.

The bone of contention is a series of apparently unfulfilled promises the club management gives regarding payments to players which has in turn precipitated a mutiny that threatens to divide the team down the middle.

The fiasco spells a grim future for Kenyan football that is fraught with insecurity of players’ careers and welfare whenever it comes to settlement of salaries and other perks.

Apparently, most Kenyan footballers have their contracts not respected and in the case of Gor, the management is duty-bound to explain its lack of compliance on matters relating to the prize money awards to players they are entitled to twice this year.

Exactly why have players not been paid their share of the Sh27 million prize money the team received from Confederation of African Football (CAF) for qualifying for the group stage of the Confederations Cup?

Secondly, the club ought to explain why they paid measly Sh15,000 to each player out of the Sh3 million the club received as prize money for clinching the second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup.

The players’ grievances are understandable, especially given that playing is their sole livelihood source. The club has a sacco, multiple sponsors, not to mention it boasts of passionate fans who risk their all to ensure team survival.

The departure of Meddie Kagere who decamped to Simba of Tanzania where the league is less competitive than Kenya’s also points to the apprehensions that have hit K’Ogalo and commonsense dictates that players have to be remunerated as incentive to do well.

Kenyans witnessed such pitfalls first-hand during the 2010 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Championships in Tanzania when Harambee Stars lost their opening two matches against Malawi and Ethiopia after players boycotted training over failure by Football Kenya Federation to settle their dues.