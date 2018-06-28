Armed gangsters carjack five PSV vehicles plying Buruburu route

Police in Nairobi are investigating a series of carjacking incidents involving five vehicles plying the Buruburu route after armed gangsters held passengers hostage before stealing their belongings Wednesday night.

According to detectives probing the matter the gangsters flagged down the vehicles in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo area before robbing and injuring the passengers.

Preliminary investigations say one of the carjackers is a police officer who is serving suspension.