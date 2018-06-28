English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta says no one will be spared in the war on graft

K24 Tv June 28, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken the war on graft a notch higher saying no one will be spared in the ongoing  crackdown.
This in reference to allegations that a company associated with the first family imported industrial sugar.
Speaking at the UN complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, the president re-affirmed his confidence in institutions entrusted to fight graft with a warning to politicians not to politicize the ongoing purge on graft.

