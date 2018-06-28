President Kenyatta says no one will be spared in the war on graft

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken the war on graft a notch higher saying no one will be spared in the ongoing crackdown.

This in reference to allegations that a company associated with the first family imported industrial sugar.

Speaking at the UN complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, the president re-affirmed his confidence in institutions entrusted to fight graft with a warning to politicians not to politicize the ongoing purge on graft.