Grant amnesty to corrupt officials, activist tells Uhuru

George Kebaso June 29, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo/File
George Kebaso @Morarak

An activist has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider issuing a conditional amnesty for economic crimes offenders as one way of fighting corruption.

Caleb Burudi, a former journalist-turned-political activist, said such an approach would help hold the country together. This, however, he said, should not derail the country’s objective of eradicating corruption.

“Whereas I fully support the zeal with which you are  fighting this vice, if the process is not handled well, it might lead to anarchy,” he said in a petition to the President filed through Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua last week.

Burudi says that if supporters of leaders who are opposed to Uhuru’s lifestyle audit initiative buy into the propaganda aimed at derailing the fight against graft, it is likely to cause instability in some parts of the country.

Burudi has proposed a conditional amnesty where  people who have committed economic crimes are encouraged to own up and pay back proceeds of corruption.

He said this should be done under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amnesty and Restitution) Regulations 2011, where the offender then surrenders to the State the ill-gotten wealth within a specific period as directed by the Head of State.

