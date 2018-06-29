Assembly dissolves Homa Bay Public Service Board

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Homa Bay County Public Service Board has been dissolved for alleged corruption, violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and incompetence.

Homa Bay County Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to disband the board after its members were accused of irregular hiring of workers resulting in a huge wage bill.

The adoption of the motion tabled by the Assembly’s Committee on Security and Administration compels Governor Cyprian Awiti to disband the board immediately.

In the motion, the board was accused of failing to take action on irregularity in recruitment of workers on contract by various departments.

The board was also accused of failing to adhere to the national values and principles of governance such as integrity and transparency by hiring people said not to have undergone competitive recruitment process.