We’ll not discipline Jumwa over DP support, Malindi ODM officials say

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Malindi ODM party branch has said it will not discipline MP Aisha Jumwa for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The branch officials said they will resist the party headquarters’ attempt to coerce them to discipline her.

Chairman Hosea Hagai said the MP has not broken any party rules to warrant punishment, adding that secretary general Edwin Sifuna has yet to write to the branch on the charges against Jumwa (pictured).

“We do not receive communication through the press, ODM headquarters can write to Malindi branch to state any emerging issue,’’ he said.

Addressing journalists in Malindi town, Hagai said Jumwa is still in ODM and will continue being a member of the party until Parliament is dissolved.

He said the party’s national chairman John Mbadi also confirmed the MP was still a member of the party. Jumwa is fighting plans to remove her from the Public Service Commission over her support for Ruto.