15 killed, 70 injured in an early morning fire at Gikomba
The perennial incidents of fire that have now become the hallmark of the sprawling second hand clothes market returned to haunt the facility after 15 people were killed and more than 70 others injured during a Thursday morning inferno.
The around 1am in one of the timber yard in the market before spreading fast to other shops.
K24s Victor Oloo now takes us through what happened and the extent of the damage caused by the fire.