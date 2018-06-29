Until when shall we tolerate MPs insatiable greed?

Every time I vow to leave our MPs alone, they prove me wrong by doing something nasty, reprehensible, villainous and utterly atrocious.

And every time they do such horrid things, they invite such a barrage of criticism that I am shocked they find sleep at all.

This time round, I am tempted, seriously so, to invite all my readers to bring together as many cacti plants as possible—you know that fungi with spikes—so that we can send each MP one with instructions to sit on them.

And just when they have sat on them, we should ask one of the bright lawyers—you know them, always on national television wearing the title of analyst like a badge of honour—to remind us just how and when we can activate the recall clause to send the jokers home.

That reminds me. Last week, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was threatened by a bloke on social media about getting the sack or being sent home over some matter or the other.

Kuria, as you have correctly predicted, never disappoints when it comes to public spats. He told the man that “we go home everyday without your assistance.” But we digress.

The plan by members of the august House to raise their perks, once again, must rank up there among the vilest of ideas in the last decade.

Though still at proposal stage, the move comes just when the same blokes are poised to have their restaurant at Parliament Buildings upgraded to five-star status.

Curiously, or perhaps naturally, they also want their washrooms upgraded to have some class, for reasons that one cannot quite fathom. I know you get the drift.

I am reminded by the remarks by some sage out there in the diaspora who said that politicians are quite like the alimentary canal of a baby—with a high appetite on one end and zero responsibility on the other.

I mean, of all the challenges that this country faces, one third of the government is concerned about how well they eat, both literally and otherwise, and the quality of their toilets. Some things defy all sense.

Coming from masters of political chicanery who spend their weekends in the village issuing all manner of threats at real and perceived enemies but keep mum in the House, this latest outrage is distressing and disturbing.

We heard it from the House Speaker, Justin Muturi a fortnight ago that some have no clue how to originate a motion and a good number have never made their maiden speeches.

So, why would such a bloke eat well, whatever your understanding of eating, and why does their toilet need to be upgraded?

The long and short of this is that those of us who queued for hours to cast our votes, braving the elements deserve better than this.

It is against the rules of natural justice to be the one to decide when to increase your pay, and to sit in judgement over others over issues you are guilty of.

Our MPs stink to the high heavens. You can take that to the bank, sorry, to bunge. They are upgrading their washrooms anyway. I rest my case. – Writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily