Internet is not just facebook and twitter, but a ray of opportunities

Did you know that prospective employers want more than just your MBA?

And even further, did you know that e very single employer would want to know whether you have any value past the academics or technical qualifications?

An interview with Kevin Mbewa Anyango, founder and director of Mtandao Mamenos Versity, an online School of Soft Skills shows you that job placements do not only rely on academic papers, but just little aspects such as confidence and skills to solve problems.

He cautions that young people should be careful not to fill their academic records with sorts of Masters Courses.

“Instead, they should focus on building experience, network meaningfully and use delve deeper into the Internet to dig out a vast of opportunities that lie there,” he said in a telephone interview.

The uniqueness of learning with the Mtandao Mamenos Versity is that through the system, the managers can identify with those out of jobs and struggling with their economic engagements.

“We know what it means to spend years looking for a meaningful employment. These transferable skills, provide the etiquette of learning, adopting and patience within employment,” Mbewa who lives in the UK added.

Some of the aspects he said employers look out for include candidate confidence; communication skills and leadership quality; possession of ability to solve problems; easy and ready to learn.

“We have also found out that prospective employers want to look out for candidates who can write, creative are they, punctual, passionate, disciplined, accountable and whether they are people who can take corrections,” he added.

Nearly 85 per cent of the world’s young people live in lower-income countries and in fragile states. Roughly, one third of youth worldwide, about 621 million according to World Bank, are classified as Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEETs).

“We keep reading about movements of hundreds of millions of youths, seeking better opportunities through dangerous means and their journeys lead them to being abused, taken as slaves and ending up in abject poverty. One in four young people are out of jobs, and with the high poverty levels, we have found a strategy to help them address this problem,” he said.

Most of the times, he said young people know what they want but they face information gaps about which relevant skills they should signal to prospective employers.

“It is through Soft Skills that one gets hired or not. With soft skills, it sends a message that one is a leader, one can make decisions and it confirms that one can have a conversation without feeling intimidated,” Mbewa says.

This School, he said is more experience-based and less academic. The founders are using their experiences and local knowledge blended with living Abroad to help Fellows understand why soft skills may improve their chances of seeking employment and successfully stay in jobs longer.

