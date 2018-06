Members of the Kilifi county assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a 13 Billion shillings budget for the financial year 2018/2019.

Recurrent expenditures takes the bulk of the proposed budget which is up by 2 Billion shillings this year.

The committee in charge of financial allocation however made key adjustments to hundreds of Millions of shillings that had been allocated to new projects in favour of projects that had been abandoned.