Rift Valley MPs hold strategy meeting over unease in ruling party

Rift Valley Members of Parliament allied to Jubilee Party have dismissed claims that the handshake between president Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had caused divisions within the party.

The leaders who met Wednesday evening to discuss the alleged scuffles, said the party was intact. MPs and Senators from Rift Valley had earlier resolved to remove Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as chairman of the Rift Valley Senators and MPs parliamentary group.

The leaders were upset by remarks that Murkomen made while on Citizen TV claiming the people opposed to Ruto’s 2022 bid are within the president’s office.