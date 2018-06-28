Obama to launch giant basketball facility in Siaya

Former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to open the Sauti Kuu Sports, Resource and Education Centre in Alego, Siaya County during his visit to Kenya next month.

The ambitious project is one of the many series of basketball courts to be built across Africa courtesy of a partnership between National Basketball Association (NBA) side Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who doubles up as the founder of Giants of Africa (GOA) and Sauti Kuu Foundation.

GOA, who have been operating on the continent for over 15 years have been using basketball to educate and enrich the lives of African youth while providing quality facilities, sports gears and coaches with the sole purpose of growing the sport.

Ujiri and his team have been creating awareness and support for underprivileged children and young adults through basketball camps which help in instilling hard work, accountability, honest living and positivity hence urging African youth to dream big and focus.

With Obama being a basketball enthusiast, Ujiri may not have found a better ambassador for his project and this is set to motivate more youngsters to sign up to the sport.

“Over the past 15 years, I have watched countless timid, hopeful kids transform into inspired, mission-driven leaders as a result of simply being exposed to more as we work to create greater opportunity for young adults on the continent. Expansion is our natural next step in delivering on our mission. Basketball opened so many doors and built me up on many levels, so I’m excited to pass that to the next generation of African giants,” said Ujiri.

Sauti Kuu Foundation, which is run by President Obama’s half-sister Dr Auma Obama, is an organisation focused on creating structures to help youth become mentally, socially and financially self-reliant.