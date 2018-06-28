Wanyama to launch own tournament in Busia

Fred Likuyani and Viden Ochieng @peoplesports11

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will launch his tournament on Saturday in his home county of Busia.

County Executive Committee Member for Culture and Sports Bernard Yaite says the event will be held at Busia Stadium with several clubs from the county set to participate.

“Busia county champions will play the winner from Kakamega with the team that emerges victorious overall being declared the inaugural Victor Wanyama champions,” said Yaite.

Wanyama, 27, is the son of former Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards player Noah Wanyama who stared for club and country in the 1960s and 70s.

He moved to Spurs two years ago and had a productive first season before injuries hampered his second campaign in 2017/18. He has earned over 40 caps for the national team since joining in 2007 aged just 15 years.

Meanwhile, the selection for the Busia county teams to the sixth edition of the Kenya Inter-country sports and cultural association games will be held from July 5-6.

Yaite said the department has sent a circular to all county staff who wish to join any of the disciplines to attend the selection exercise.

Elsewhere, Football Kenya Federation Division Two Zone B side Kisumu Hot Stars have signed seven new players to strengthen the team ahead of the second leg scheduled to kick off on July 14.

Assistant coach Ezzy Obungu said they needed to bring on board some fresh legs that will enable them to strengthen some weak areas which cost them in the first leg.

The new names are strikers Calvince Wekesa and Edwin Obera both from National Super League side Western Stima, centre-backs Nelson Asena from Vihiga United as well as Brian Otieno from Griffins FC.

Others are midfielders John Otieno and Swaleh Mbaruk from Kisumu City FC as well as Seth Oyugi who joined from Western Stima.

“Our target is to feature in the second tier league next year and we must work had and earn promotion at the end of the season,” said Hot Stars coach Ezzy Obungu.

Hot Stars are third on the log with 24 points, eight behind second-placed Shabana and 11 adrift of leaders Eldoret Youth.