Church explains rapping priest suspension move

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chairman Phillip Anyolo has defended the suspension of Father Paul Ogallo, saying he faced the disciplinary move for “mixing secular activities with worship.”

In an interview with People Daily, Anyolo said he suspended the priest for a year to allow him to reflect on his relationship with the ministry of worship, saying the altar and liturgy are sacred activities but rap is a secular activity hence the two cannot be combined.

The bishop said the suspension of the priest means he cannot conduct public mass celebrations but he can conduct private mass (without congregation).

He admitted he was aware that Father Ogallo has been rapping out of and away from the altar as a form of entertainment but he is not allowed to mix secular entertainment with worship.

“The suspension of Ogallo came after bishops from various parishes raised issues on the manner in which the priest was conducting worship. Therefore, as the administrator of the diocese and chair of KCCB, I took the decision to suspend him after consultations with other bishops,” he said.

Anyolo said there was nothing wrong for Father Ogallo to rap or even engage the youths in martial arts as long as he did it away from the altar, adding that he was aware that the priest used to work in prisons where he did the work of converting youths through rap and brought them to church but it was wrong for him to mix liturgy and entertainment in church service.

On the priest’s mode of dressing while rapping before his congregants, Bishop Anyolo said, Ogallo did not adhere to the approved dress code.

Anyolo, however, said the issue of Father Ogallo has been blown out of proportion, adding that cases like this are very common hence it is not such a big deal and Ogallo is not the only priest to undergo disciplinary measures.

The bishop said Father Ogallo has no issue against his suspension but he has since accepted, adding that he even seemed happy with the decision.