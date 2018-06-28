Rift Valley MPs accuse Murkomen of spoiling Ruto’s 2022 chances

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen has been accused by colleagues from the Rift Valley region of making utterances that could jeorpadise Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 campaigns and the unity of the Jubilee Party.

Legislators who are members of the Rift Valley Political Caucus were expected to meet last night at Weston Hotel, Nairobi to discuss his conduct and his fate as chair of the group.

On Tuesday, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny accused the Elgeyo Marakwet senator of undermining Ruto by issuing statements which, he said, could derail the latter’s push for the presidency in the next election.

Kutuny told People Daily that members of the caucus had settled on Soy MP Caleb Kositany as Murkomen’s replacement.

Other MPs we talked to said they were worried Murkomen’s utterances could greatly affect the DP’s chances to ascend to presidency come 2022 and he must be stopped.

“A majority of us are of the opinion that Murkomen should have his wings clipped. If allowed to continue, things might not be good on our side,” said a member who requested to remain anonymous.

In a statement, Kutuny said he was dismayed by statements attributed to Murkomen on issues touching on the presidency and the ruling party.

“As an MP in the ruling party, I would like to assure Kenyans that we are in harmony and any allegations to the contrary should be dismissed. Kenyans should disregard the reckless and wild allegations from leaders who are keen to plant seeds of discord in the party ranks,” Kutuny said