CS: Uhuru kin did not import sugar

People Daily Team @PeopleDailyKe

Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday ordered a probe into circumstances under which an affiliate company of Brookside Dairies, a firm linked to the first family, was dragged into a list of sugar importers.

Kiunjuri said he read political mischief meant to muddy the waters and scuttle the ongoing war on corruption.

The CS clarified that the company linked to the first family— Protech Investments Limited—was only registered to import industrial sugar, and not brown sugar which is the subject of the ongoing probe.

According to Kiunjuri, Protech applied for registration in 2011, but did not get any feedback from Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

The CS accused some top Jubilee politicians of orchestrating what he termed a smear campaign against the first family in a bid to derail the war against graft.

He was addressing the press at Kilimo House in Nairobi, a day after Aldai MP Cornelius Serem linked a member of the first family to the raging contraband sugar saga.

Serem sensationally claimed that Protech Investment, a firm associated with Brookside, had imported about180, 000 metric tonnes of sugar into the country.

But Kiunjuri clarified that although the company had been registered as an importer of industrial sugar, it did not ship a single bag of the commodity into the country during the period under probe.

“At no time did the company mentioned import a single grain of sugar. In fact, Protech Investment Limited has never imported any type of sugar,” he said and vowed not to leave his office until AFA explains how it listed Protech among registered importers despite not issuing them with an operating licence.

Kiunjuri accused Serem of acting on the whims of his political masters to settle political scores, asserting that the Head of State will not be intimidated on his resolve to fight corruption.

“I expected that the list I gave was corrected, but for one to think they can make headlines by mentioning the name of someone or his family in a crude, village-like manner to intimidate us is wrong,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that some people think they will gain popularity by insensitively mentioning the President and his family in a bid to please their masters. It is unfortunate for one to believe they will make headlines and gain political mileage by mentioning president Uhuru’s family in crude and archaic ways,” he added.

Kiunjuri read ulterior motive in Serem’s decision to single out the firm out of the 371 registered companies to import brown and mill white sugar.

“His sensational claim is not only false, misleading, malicious but also mischievous. I am surprised that the name of this company (Protech) is appearing despite the owner never receiving communication after they applied in 2011 that they were registered,” he said.

In what could further rock the ruling Jubilee Party amid reports of infighting, Kuinjuri just came short of accusing senior politicians of using attack dogs to settle scores.

“It is wrong to use one’s privileged position to malign another person or politicise the war against corruption. I gave lists of all registered companies to import sugar and those who imported,” he said.

Some of the companies who registered for importation include Jambo biscuits, Premier cookies Ltd, Kenblest Ltd and Kifaru Feeds.

At the same time Kiunjuri assured Kenyans the country has enough stock of sugar despite claims some retailers had run out of the commodity.

The CS spoke even as the joint Trade and Agriculture committee probing the importation of contraband sugar indicted West Kenya Sugar Company for importing raw sugar yet it was not licensed to do so.

MPs said the company was illegally importing and processing raw sugar.

Serem said the Sugar Directorate issued a statement in Parliament showing only one sugar miller is allowed to process raw sugar.

“The only factory with capacity to process raw sugar is Kibos, what you are doing is illegal’’ said the MP.

Meanwhile, the committee which also toured godowns in Mombasa during a fact-finding mission, came face to face with deplorable environment under which sugar meant for human consumption is stored.

The committee co-chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Mandera South counterpart Adan Hajj heard of how millions of metric tonnes of bulk sugar imported during the duty-free window were offloaded from ships using hopper machines before being transported on open trucks through dusty roads and stored in dusty go-downs.

It emerged that unsuspecting Kenyans could be consuming sugar contaminated with traces of clinker as it was evident machines, vehicles and stores used for offloading, transporting and storage of clinker, are in the same warehouse used for sugar storage.

This was the case at Multiple ICD Kenya Limited godowns where the general manager Shabbil Essaji confirmed the facility was used to store sugar even as last minute attempts to conceal presence of the contraband were being made.