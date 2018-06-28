President nominates Chumo for SRC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Kenya Power’s former chief executive Ben Chumo to the position of the chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Uhuru has also nominated former Meru Women’s Representative Florence Kajuju, Washington Opiyo and Lucy Ndung’u for appointment as members to the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)—Ombudsman.

The law requires that the nominees to the SRC and CAJ be vetted and approved within 14 and 21 days, respectively.

Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday committed the names to the Finance and National Planning committee for vetting.

Kajuju, Ndung’u and Opiyo will be vetted by Justice and Legal Affairs committee and if successful their names will be tabled before Parliament for approval.

Chumo was picked from a list of big names who had been shortlisted for the position, including vice-chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Peter Ole Nkurayia and former Institute of Certified Public Accounts of Kenya (ICPAK) chief executive Patrick Ngumi.

Others were Fred Abednego Odhiambo, Okuku Nakitari Humphrey, Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey, Irene Wangui Gikemi, Samuel Kibati Osoro, Ambassador Ephraim Ngare, Lyn Cherop Mangich, Jane Musangi Mutua and Abdirizak Arale Nunow.