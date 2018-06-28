I will not appear before you, Matiang’i tells House team

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has turned down an invite to appear before a joint parliamentary committee probing the contraband sugar scandal.

The minister says doing so will interfere with police investigations on the matter.

In a letter to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Matiang’i through Interior Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho said the matters being investigated by Parliament are also being investigated by the National Police Service (NPS) and other agencies that fall under the Interior ministry.

According to Kibicho, Matiang’i will only to speak on the matters once all security agencies are through with investigations.

In a letter dated June 21, Kibicho said an open and detailed deliberation on the said matters will prejudice not only the persons who are the subject of these probe but the investigation itself.

“As we prepare the submission to the committees it has become clear that all the issues raised by the House team are presently being investigated by the National Police Service and other agencies that fall within the ministry of Interior,” read the statement.

In the letter Kibicho said they had noted there was concurrent jurisdictional overlaps among the committees of Parliament and the law enforcement agencies and proposed that the same matter be handled carefully so as not to prejudice delivery of justice.

In this regard, he said the ministry will submit a report to Parliament through the said committee even as he said that he will be making a comprehensive statement to the Security and Administration committee as it had already tabled a question on contraband goods.

“For instance, under Act 245 (2) (b), the police are required to perform their functions independently and judiciously, and thus the ministry may not substantively speak on the matter that they are fully seized of until the latter conclude their task and submit suitable report,” said Kibicho.

The letter by Matiang’i came even as the committee on Administration and National Security chaired by Paul Koinange said the matter is no longer about trade but it touches on national security.

In a press conference Koinange said the issue of illicit goods is a serious matter that threatens the national security whose proceeds could be used to find their way in funding organised crime, terrorism or even destabilising the government.

Koinanage also disclosed that following the interactions with Matiang’i he has already received confidential reports from the Director of Criminal Investigations on the issue of contraband sugar.