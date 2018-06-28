NATIONALPeople DailyTop Stories

Uasu wants Sh10 billion released to lecturers

Wangui Githugo June 28, 2018
Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga.

Wangui Githugo @Wango_G

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) wants the government to release Sh10 billion to public universities as a bailout to cushion academic staff who are suffering the repercussions of financial mismanagement by employers.

Uasu officials were yesterday responding to a “derogatory” audit report that exposed details of how public universities are deducting billions from their employees’ salaries but not remitting the money to relevant agencies.

Speaking after a meeting held by the National Executive Committee, Secretary General Constantine Wasonga (pictured) said they want the Ministry of Education to release the audit report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) and Director of Criminal Investigations for immediate action and prosecution of vice chancellors found to have committed the offences.

