Postal App to ease access to mails

Wangui Githugo

Postal and delivery services in Kenya will change after the launch of a mobile application that will revolutionalise most of the services.

MPost App, meaning Mobile Post office, is a solution that converts a user’s phone to a mobile post office where an individual will be able to register and get instant virtual postal address, change postal codes for efficient delivery of mails and parcels and also dispatch mails and parcels to their preferred destinations.

Further, it a socio-economic initiative carried out by Postal Corporation of Kenya and its technology partner, Taz Technologies that leverages on innovation and technology to enhance postal address penetration among the populace and address the economic challenges especially among the youth within the country.

Taz Technologies chief executive Aziz Mohammed said the App will enhance efficiency and convenience of mails and parcels delivery.

“The government has provided an enabling environment to support innovation and youth entrepreneurship. We are encouraged that MPost has tremendously grown and created new work opportunities and we commit to scale up this support,” said Ministry of Public Service senior assistant director research and development Millicent Kairu.

With the virtual box costing Sh300 per year, MPost will ease the burden on the network of more than 450 offices across the country which make delivery to the designated post office possible after two to three days.