Double tax hurts EAC trade pact

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Double taxation system applied across the East African member states is hurting manufacturing. Double taxation is a scheme where income from the same source pay taxes twice.

It happens when income is taxed at both the corporate level and personal level and also occurs in international trade when the same income is taxed in two different countries.

Fredrick Omondi, Tax Partner, Deloitte Kenya, said cross-border trade is organised through blocs and that Kenya needs to concentrate on trading within the region and Africa to make a difference.

Omondi said the East African Community (EAC) member states are yet to ratify the avoidance of double taxation treaty so as to boost regional integration.

Speaking yesterday during the Commercial Bank of Africa’s (CBA) Economic Forum on Taxation, Omondi said that African countries need to trade more among themselves and one way of doing this is getting rid of double taxation.

The agreement among the EAC member states on double taxation was signed on November 30, 2011, but very little progress has been witnessed in terms of fasttracking internal approvals by member countries.

EAC partner states including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan have signed the document and what now remains is for each member states to individually ratify the treaty.

Once the tax treaty is in operation, citizens working in other EAC member states will be exempted from paying taxes in their host countries.

The objective is to promote the EAC Common Market Protocol that calls for free movement of capital, goods, services and labour.

On the other hand, Omondi stressed on the need to get rid of double taxation within the Kenyan borders as well.

He said that if the government continues going after the same tax payers – it will probably work against the Big Four agenda.

He urged the government to ensure that it does not remove one tax on the one hand but introduce it elsewhere. Omondi said such inconsistency in policies will make the country uncompetitive.