New dawn as Mombasa Port breaks record

Port of Mombasa has broken yet another record in performance after a vessel discharged 3,872 containers within eight hours.

The achievement heralds a new dawn at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) which has recently come under scrutiny over cargo congestion and long ship wait among other inefficiencies.

This is the third record performance to be registered in the container handling operations since acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku took over from Catherine Mturi-Wairi who was sent on compulsory leave and later opted to resign. The new record is an improvement of eight per cent from the prior record at the Mombasa Port set a week ago.

“This is no doubt a welcome move by the stevedores (dockworkers) coming in barely a week after the last record,” said Head of Container Operations Edward Opiyo. Container carrier MV Livorno discharged a total of 3,872 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in less than eight hours at berth No. 17 on Sunday.

The performance was recorded in the second shift by the Liberian flagged vessel that registered 1,204 gross moves exceeding the previous record of 1,117 gross moves set by MV Ever Dynamic.

MV Livorno with a length overall of 261 metres and a breadth of 32 metres also registered an average of 140 gross moves per hour to beat MV Ever Dynamic’s recent 129 gross moves per hour and MV Kota Lambai’s record of 82 gross moves per hour. The latest record- breaking vessel has a dead-weight of 50,689 tonnes, gross tonnage of 39,906 and a draught of 10 metres.

Gross moves per hour is a maritime productivity term that defines the total container movement (on loading, offloading and repositioning) divided by the number of hours for which the vessel is at berth.

Opiyo attributed the performance partly to performance targets introduced by the new management.