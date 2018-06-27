StarTimes TV project to benefit 10,000 villages

Barry Silah @obel_barry

StarTimes is in the process of providing 10,000 villages in Africa with satellite television sets in its bid to improve access to information on the continent.

Group President Pang Xingxing said the company is committed to ensuring Africa is digitally switched on in this era of smart technology.

“In the shortest time possible, we would like to see uninterrupted access to satellite television to the millions of the people when this project is completed.

We want to see them enjoy the benefits of entertainment as well so this becomes an important mission,” he said during a media exchange programme in Beijing, China during the Fourth Forum on China-Africa Media Co-operation. Kenya is already in the pipeline with at least 800 villages targeted for implementation of the project by end of October this year.

About 400 delegates and senior government officials from 42 African countries converged in Beijing for the forum which aims to enhance the media co-operation and exchange between China and Africa and boost the development of China-Africa ties in general.

At the forum, government ministers and the heads of media organisations from Africa and China exchanged opinions and ideas on co-operation and development of the media sector, with most calling for more support in the areas of digital broadcasting and online content improvement.