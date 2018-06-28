EA region rushes to contain Rift Valley Fever

Wahinya Henry @PeopleDailyKe

Outbreak of the Rift Valley Fever (RVF) in Kenya has triggered panic among East Africa member states. The secretariat led by EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko has been directed by members of the Sectoral Council on Agriculture and Food Security (Scafs) to take urgent measures to tame possible spread and safeguard food security in the region.

RVF is a virus that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. This year’s heavy rainfall, which resulted in widespread flooding in low-lying grasslands, was a contributing factor to the emergence of RVF.

The floods and stagnant water were rich ground for hatching with mosquitoes laying more eggs than usual.This increased the potential for mosquitoes to spread RVF to people and animals.

The RVF virus is endemic in the EAC region and has caused repeated outbreaks in the past.

The virus affects primarily ruminant livestock, such as cattle, sheep, goats and camels, and also wildlife, including buffalos. It causes abortions and deaths and significant economic loss.

The virus also affects humans. Most infections are mild, but also results in severe illness and death. Symptoms include fever, weakness and bleeding from gums and mouth.

At least 26 people in two north-eastern counties in Kenya are suspected to have contracted RVF. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), by June 16, 2018, seven cases were confirmed and six of the people died. The majority of human infections result from direct or indirect contact with the blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected animals.

This can happen during slaughtering or butchering, while assisting with animal births, treating the animals and from contact with disposed carcasses or foetuses. Human-to-human transmission of RVF has not been documented.

In Rwanda, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources confirmed cases of RVF among cattle after samples were tested at the Rwanda Agriculture Board Laboratory. South Sudan reported an outbreak of RVF in March and is currently containing the situation.