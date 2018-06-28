NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Deputy governor flees from protesting nurses

Evans Nyakundi June 28, 2018
Nyamira deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Nyamira deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo was yesterday forced to flee the wrath of nurses who were baying for his blood over two-month salary delay.

Nyaribo was launching the county bursary kitty at Jamhuri Gardens when he was confronted by the medics and his efforts to calm them down were in vain.  “We want our money, pay us now or we go home,” they shouted. 

County enforcement officers and the deputy governor’s bodyguards had a difficult time whisking their boss to safety. Addressing journalists in his office later, Nyaribo urged the nurses to go back to work, saying the delay was occasioned by the CBA signed with the Council of Governors.

“The delay of payment is affecting all Nyamira County workers where it is now two months but the nurses have raised the alarm over the delay. We have made arrangements and they are going to be paid on Thursday (today),” he said.

The nurses, through their secretary Richard Orutwa, have vowed to continue paralysing services at the Nyamira County Referral Hospital until their salaries are paid.

