Stand-off in counties over faulty budgets

Evans Nyakundi, Winstone Chiseremi and Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

With less than three days remaining before the County Assemblies submit their budget estimates, sharp differences have emerged in several counties over various proposals.

In Nyamira, debate on the Sh6.5 billion budget yesterday flopped after members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee disowned it, saying it had been doctored.

The budget proposal, which was tabled a week ago by Magombo MCA, who is also the Budget committee chairman Richard Onyinkwa, suffered a setback after its legitimacy was questioned.

The first to fire a salvo was Leader of Minority Dennis Kebaso, who said the document did not have annexure of pending bills.

“I am a member of the committee but I want to disown this document because it does not have copies of computer generated list of pending bills, a condition which I gave for me to support it,” he said.

The script was the same in Uasin Gishu where sharp differences emerged between the Assembly and the Executive on which sectors should be given priority in the allocation of Sh8 billion in the 2018/19 budget.

The contentious sectors pitting the Assembly and the Executive ahead of June 30 budget reading deadline are infrastructure, bursaries and water.

Elsewhere, Vihiga Assembly yesterday passed Sh6.4 billion 2018/19 county budget appropriation bill which has been signed by Governor Wilbur Ottichilo.

Members of the Assembly, while deliberating on the bill, asked the Executive to stick to the proposals to avoid misuse of funds.