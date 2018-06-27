English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Vendor who sold maize to DP Ruto last weekend speaks out

K24 Tv June 27, 2018
A vendor who sold roasted maize to Deputy President William Ruto last week while on a political tour of Githunguri in Kiambu county has dispelled claims on social media mistaking him for a security officer who disguised himself as a hawker.

Joseph Mutua caused a sensation on social media after the deputy president made a surprise stop at Kwa Maiko market and ordered three cobs of roasted maize amid claims the whole scenario was staged managed.

