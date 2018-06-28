Woman fined Sh100,000 for burying newborn

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

A single mother who gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and buried it secretly in a shallow grave, was yesterday fined Sh100,000 or serve one year in jail by an Eldoret court.

Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa found Noel Koima guilty of giving birth and immediately burying the baby under unclear circumstances.

She committed the offence on June 7 at Koikogwa village in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet county. The court heard that Koima gave birth to a baby boy and buried it a few metres from her house in a shallow grave.

In mitigation, Koima told the court the baby died immediately after birth and she was alone in the house at the time of delivery hence decided to bury the newborn immediately.

Obulutsa said the accused committed a serious offence which attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years but the court was lenient to her following the situation she was in after delivery.

“This court has considered your mitigation and circumstances leading to the offence at hand, the kind of offence you are convicted of is serious and attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The court has shown you lenience by sentencing you for 12 months with an alternative fine of Sh100,000,” ruled the magistrate.

Her request to be given non-custodial sentence was thwarted by the probation report which did not favour her.

“Probation report presented in this court does not favour you as it indicates that it is not the first time you have committed such offence,” said the magistrate.

In the same court, a driver of a saloon car which was involved in a fatal accident causing the death of a pedestrian was jailed for 12 months.