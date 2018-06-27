English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kiunjuri alleges mischief in first family link to contraband sugar

K24 Tv June 27, 2018
CS Mwangi Kiunjuri /photo.courtesy

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is reading political mischief in attempts to link a company associated with the first family to the controversial sugar imports terming remarks by Aldai member of parliament Cornelious Serem as malicious.
Kiunjuri dismissed Serem’s allegations saying Protech Investment Limited had in the year 2011 applied for a license to import brown sugar but was denied the license.
Kiunjuri has now instituted a probe to establish how the company’s name found its way on the list of firms listed to import sugar.

