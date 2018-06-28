Council set to install Obama as Luo elder

Baraka Karama @PeopleDailyKe

Luo Council of Elders plans to install former US president Barack Obama an elder during his scheduled visit to Kenya next month.

Secretary general Adera Osawa said yesterday they have laid out elaborate plans to fete the former president who, traces his roots in Nyang’oma Kogelo village, Siaya county.

He told People Daily a special committee has been tasked to identify a special gift that will be presented to the former president.

Among the gifts that are on the list include spear, a three-legged traditional stool and a walking stick all signs of a community elder.

“We are consulting on what to present to our son because he is a respected person all over the world and we must accord him the respect that he deserves,”he said.

Osawa, 87, was among the elders who met Obama in 2005 when he visited Kogelo while serving as Illinois Senator.

During his visit, Osawa said, he presented Obama with a special stick for him to use during his presidential campaigns.

“The stick that we gave him was a sign of a blessing ahead of his campaigns and that made him win the presidency for a record two terms,” he said.

The octogenarian said they have already communicated with the US embassy over their intention and are waiting for feedback. “We hope we will be incorporated in the programme. In two weeks’ time, we shall have got the response,” he said.

Mama Sarah Obama, the former president’s grandmother, says she is ready to welcome her grandson in her homestead. “Last time, I wished he would come home but he was too busy, but this time, I am glad he will visit his home where his father was buried,” she said.

At Nyang’oma Kogelo market, Henry Otieno, a shopkeeper said Obama’s visit will boost business in the region. “Ever since he became a Senator, we have seen lots of development and we hope that when he comes this time, he will bring more goodies,” he said.