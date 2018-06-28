Flawed regulation in food market ‘poisoning’ nation

Like never before, Kenyans are worried about what they eat. The fears have mainly been stirred by the raging saga about imported sugar that reportedly contain heavy metals such as lead and copper, which are harmful if ingested in certain quantities.

It should worry us even more that imported sugar is just a tip of the iceberg. A number of scientific studies and investigative media reports have revealed that most of what is passed off as healthy food in this country is in fact poison. From the contents of farm produce to industrial goods, it seems that Kenyans are being killed slowly.

Food is not only being grown, harvested, transported, packaged and sold in the most unhygienic manner, some food vendors are known to contaminate food with dangerous chemicals to hasten their maturity or lengthen their shelf life. Most of such food ends up on the tables of ordinary Kenyans who have no means of verifying their safety.

Just like the contaminated imported sugar, the people behind the poisonous substances in the fresh food market are motivated by quick profits. In their business, money is the be-all and end-all. Everything else, including legal and ethical considerations, is secondary.

This state of affairs also exposes a weak regulatory framework. While there are laws and institutions that are meant to shield Kenyans from harmful goods, the merchants of death continue to operate with swaggering impunity. That means the laws and institutions are either not sufficient or strong enough or someone is not doing their job of enforcing the law.

We have in mind institutions like the public health departments of both national and county governments, the Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee, the Agriculture and Food Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards. The question is, are they delivering on their mandate and if not why?

Besides exposing consumers to short and long-term health problems, a poorly-regulated food sector is a strain to the public health system and the economy at large. Yet food should be the foundation of a healthy, working population—not the cause of a sick citizenry.

The situation cannot be allowed to continue. The institutions charged with gatekeeping the food market must do their job. Peddlers of poisons from within or without the country must be stopped through strict application of the law. The corruption that enables unscrupulous food merchants to operate freely must also be dealt with firmly.

But as a country, there is also the need for a review of moral and ethical values. The wanton greed that motivates people to sell poison to fellow human beings just to make money cannot be allowed to thrive if we hope to build a civilised, prosperous nation.