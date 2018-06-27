English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Supermarkets charging customers for carrier bags to be taxed
Private installations in Nairobi including hospitals, shopping malls and supermarkets who charge their customers parking fees will now be subjected to new levies following proposals contained in the county’s 2018/19 budget.
According to the proposals tabled by acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich, supermarkets charging their customers for carrier shopping bags will also be required to pay a fee or alternatively provide them for free.