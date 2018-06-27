English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Supermarkets charging customers for carrier bags to be taxed

K24 Tv June 27, 2018
Private installations in Nairobi including hospitals, shopping malls and supermarkets who charge  their customers parking fees will now be subjected to new levies following proposals contained in the county’s 2018/19 budget.

According to the proposals tabled by acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich, supermarkets charging their customers for carrier  shopping bags will also be required to pay a fee or alternatively provide them for free.

