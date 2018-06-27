Supermarkets selling carrier bags to customers in Nairobi County to be taxed

English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Supermarkets and private parking premises have become the latest target for city hall to extend its revenue collection. While presenting the budget highlights and revenue raising measures for the fiscal year  2018/2019, county executive committee member for finance and economic planning, Charles Kerich, announced that the county government was committed to turning into reality the vision of making Nairobi ‘’the city of choice to invest, work and live in‘’.

