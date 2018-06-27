Defending champions saw no mercy to hapless mailmen

Charles Thuku and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSport11

George Odhiambo bagged a brace as Gor Mahia extended their lead atop the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) table with a 5-0 thrashing of Posta Rangers Moi Stadium Kisumu, yesterday.

Gor arrived in the match on the back of news that their talisman Meddie Kagere had joined Tanzania giants Simba SC but they made a little fuss about the aura of the transfer with Ivorian Ephrem Guikan called to replace the Rwandan.

The Dylan Kerr first chance of the game was to come in the 10th minute with Phillemon Otieno’s cross being sent wide by George Odhiambo after Giukan had played a cheeky dummy. When the goal arrived, it came under protest from the visiting team. In the 14th minute, Guikan cross was handled by Rangers captain Joakins Atudo in the box with the referee showing the defender a straight red card and accompanying it with a penalty which Jacques Tuyisenge buried.

After dominating the better part of the first half, Guikan was to double Gor’s lead in the 37h minute; the Ivorian connecting well to a Philemon Otieno’s cross to head past the Rangers goalie. The goal forced Sammy Omolo into an early change with the coach bringing on defender Suleiman Ngotho for Luis Misiko a minute to the break.

Gor Mahia dominance continued in the second half with George Odhiambo registering his name in the scoresheet seven minutes after resumption. Tuyisenge’s cross was angled at Guikan who clashed with the keeper in the air and with the Rangers defence calling for a foul on their keeper, Odhiambo reacted quickly to burry home.

Before the dust could settle, substitute Lawrence Juma was to put his name into the scoresheet five minutes from time with a well taken goal outside the box.

On June 17 marked a black Sunday for Kakamega Homeboyz as it was the day when their egos were badly bruised by Nakumatt who humiliated them 6-1 Camp Toyoyo.

So abominable was Homeboyz’s display that their fans were left wondering whether there was an element of sabotage by some of the team’s players.

Concisely, this is a spell Homeboyz would wish to cast away and nothing short of an outright victory over Kariobangi Sharks today at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega will help appease their disenchanted fans.