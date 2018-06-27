Defending champions Maersk beat Sea Bulk in Lefties match

Defending champions Maersk Group registered a convincing 6-2 win over Sea Bulk Limited in a top Left Foot Division One league match played in Mombasa.

Juma Chizugwe was the victors’ toast after he notched in four goals while Maxwell Ondongo and Jackson Kamau added the rest as Maersk won the eight-goal thriller. Omar Abdullahi and Shamsudin Abass scored for Sea Bulk.

In other matches from the Mombasa league, Texas Alarms hammered Nation Media Group 8-1. Tradewinds Aviation Services won 12-1 against Commercial Bank of Africa while Bamburi Cement lost 1-5 to Total Kenya.

Madaraka United continued with their good run in Division One league after they edged out GreenZone Property 1-0. Nyayo FC won 1-0 against Amiran Lions while Bethel FC A lost 1-2 to West Ham United.

In Division Two, Saad Advocates won 1-0 against MP Shah, HHM drew 1-1 with Ping Limited, Kingsway Tyres drew 2-2 with All Saints Cathedral, Disciples FC won 1-0 against Bethel FC B, Cosmos Limited won 1-0 against Toyota Kenya while Safaricom Limited managed a 0-0 draw against ICJ.

Young Boys were among the huge winners in Division Three after seeing off Red Catalans 3-1, Astral Aviation also won 3-1 against Advert Eyez, Liasion Group won 2-1 against Samba FC and Oillibya drew 0-0 with One Africa Logistics Limited.

In Division Four, Mwangaza FC scored two goals in either half to sink South C Academy 4-1, Total Kenya lost 1-2 to Diamond Trust Bank, Tradewinds Aviation Group beat Creative Innovations 2-1, Vitambii Viishe drew 1-1 with Seacom, KCB thrashed Senti Milan 4-1 while Cube Movers lost 1-2 to Tropical Heat.