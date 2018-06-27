Machine ooze confidence ahead of Prinsloo Sevens

Alex Njue @PeopleSports11

University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine are oozing with confidence ahead of the National Sevens Circuit that kicks off with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru on July 21.

Machine are targeting the local sevens title and their optimism stems from last weekend’s 12-5 victory over Kenya Harlequins which saw them clinch the Embu Sevens crown for a second time.

The varsity side had won the inaugural edition in 2014 before they even took a two-year hiatus in 2015 and 2016 after which Samurai Wakulima (composed of Kenya Sevens players) claimed it last year but Machine returned with a bang to reclaim the diadem this time around.

Machine had overpowered Harlequins second string side Vandals 14-7 in the semi-finals before serving the same dose to the senior team, ending the tournament unbeaten and head coach Ramsfield Matekwa says they are now focused on the upcoming competition.

“Embu sevens win was a display of our resilience and determination to win trophies. My boys are hungry and we want to upset other teams in the upcoming national sevens series,” said Matekwa.

In Sunday’s final, Harlequins forward Edward Shitanda drew first blood after a faulty kick-off by Machine fly-half Eric Muthama before the students levelled shortly through Isaac Waweru’s converted try to give them a 7-5 lead at the break.

After lalf-time, Harlequins forwards returned with vigour but Machine employed their mean defence which saw their opponents run out of breath with the students’ fitness levels helping them cross over the chalk to seal a 12-5 win.

“Machine were better prepared.