Contractor under fire over work delays

Bernard Gitau and Kinyuru Munuhe @PeopleDailyKe

A contractor risks being blacklisted by the Ministry of Health owing to delayed installation of a Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) system.

The system, which was to be installed in at least 96 hospitals at the cost of Sh4.7 billion, was expected to be complete in three months.

But at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s radiology section, only cabling and painting of the proposed centralised data centre has been achieved 10 months after the contract was awarded to Seven Seas Technologies.

Yesterday, Seven Seas director Michael Macharia acknowledged that there have been delays but accused the government of delaying documentation for securing funding.

“Funding for the project from local banks and debt investors amounting to Sh3 billion has been secured and is awaiting government paperwork to release the funds. An annuity contract requires the contractor to raise capital to finance the project upfront. The government has to provide documentation to secure the funding,” Macharia told People Daily yesterday.

Sources at the Ministry of Health said the firm asked for advance payment to start the work but the request was declined since it was not part of the terms of the contract.

The contract was awarded to Seven Seas Technologies in September last year and is part of the Managed Equipment Services (MES) which is one of the four delivery pillars under the Universal Healthcare of the Jubilee administration.

The tender is also suspected to have been over quoted since it relies on the already installed fiber optic infrastructure from where the looping is done.

Seven Seas was initially sub-contracted by General Electric East Africa Services but were pushed out in less than six months for non-performance.