Malindi branch will deal with Jumwa, says ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has admitted discontent over Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s support for Deputy President William Ruto.

However, addressing a press conference in Nairobi yesterday, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said the controversy should be tackled by its Malindi branch.

He said the national secretariat does not dictate to branches on what to do, adding that because Jumwa is a member in the Malindi branch, it is up to the office to discipline her.

He said the national secretariat will only await the results of that particular process. “What happened in Malindi is a branch issue. Orange House is not ODM because the party is devolved. So the best person to address that is the ODM chair in Malindi,” he said.

Sifuna, however, said the Political Parties Act is clear on party loyalty hence any member who advances interests contrary to the party that them is deemed to have resigned. “There is a lot of discontent in the party,” he said.

Sifuna was responding to utterances by Jumwa and some Coast ODM MPs who openly declared their support for Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest, a move that did not go well with party leaders.