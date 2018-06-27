Empower IEBC to tame rogue politicians, Chebukati tells MPs

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now wants an amendment to the electoral laws to give it power to disqualify candidates with disreputable character from political contests.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati called for the review of electoral laws to empower the commission to “properly” enforce provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity by cracking the whip on rogue aspirants.

He said the law doesn’t give the commission powers to bar politicians linked to criminal acts and electoral malpractices.

He said there are bottlenecks in the electoral laws that make it difficult for IEBC to block people from contesting in an election.

In its current form, Chebukati said, the commission cannot deal with political candidates who violate the electoral code of conduct.

“These legal bottlenecks cannot allow the commission to bar anybody from contesting an elective position as long they are still exhausting legal processes. We want the law be relooked at so the commission is given upper hand to determine who should vie for an election or not,” he said after attending a post-election Evaluation forum in Kisumu yesterday.