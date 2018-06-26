Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa dismisses ODM threats to de-whip her

Kilifi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is standing firm on the face of disciplinary threats by her ODM party for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

This is after minority whip Junet Mohamed wrote to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last week seeking guidance on how to remove the outspoken Malindi legislator.

Jumwa has vowed to continue campaigning for Ruto while alleging a plot by a Coast governor to frustrate her political ambitions.