Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa dismisses ODM threats to de-whip her

K24 Tv June 26, 2018
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa./photo.courtesy

Kilifi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is standing firm on  the face of disciplinary threats by her ODM party for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

This is after minority whip Junet Mohamed wrote to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last week seeking guidance on how to remove the outspoken Malindi legislator.

Jumwa has vowed to continue campaigning for Ruto while alleging a plot by a Coast governor to frustrate her political ambitions.

