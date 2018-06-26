English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Man kills father after disagreeing over a 4kg of beans in Kiminini

K24 Tv June 26, 2018
2,509 Less than a minute

A 65  year old man was hacked to death by one of his sons  after disagreeing over the sale of 4 kilograms of beans.

The incident happened at Imani village in Kiminini area of Trans Nzoia county with police launching a man hunt for the suspect who went missing after committing the murder.

Police in Nairobi have arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly stabbing to death a man for allegedly refusing to pay for  her sexual services.

Show More

Related Articles

June 27, 2018
2,436

Lifestyle audit call splits Jubilee

June 27, 2018
2,440

Auditor questions Sh4.3b payment for stalled project

June 27, 2018
2,438

Contractor under fire over work delays

June 27, 2018
2,430

Compensate torture victims, State urged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker