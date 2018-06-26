Man kills father after disagreeing over a 4kg of beans in Kiminini

A 65 year old man was hacked to death by one of his sons after disagreeing over the sale of 4 kilograms of beans.

The incident happened at Imani village in Kiminini area of Trans Nzoia county with police launching a man hunt for the suspect who went missing after committing the murder.

Police in Nairobi have arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly stabbing to death a man for allegedly refusing to pay for her sexual services.