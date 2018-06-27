State mulls minimum pay for seafarers

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The government plans to establish a wage standard for seafarers in a bid to address rising exploitation of seamen working in foreign vessels.

Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said the department is working with Ministry of Labour to establish a wage standard council and wage regulation for minimum wages for Kenyan seafarers.

Karigithu made the remarks during the annual Day of the Seafarer celebration in Mombasa. The celebration is designated by the International Maritime Organisation to recognise the contribution of seafarers to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society.

The comments came as seafarers accused Kenya Maritime Authority of “sleeping on its mandate” of ensuring level playing field for seamen by allowing foreign shipping companies to exploit and discriminate Kenyan seafarers by giving them poor wages.

The seafarers also complained that the government had not done enough in regards to employment situation of Kenyan seamen, noting that a majority of them have mandatory certificates which they validate after every five years at their cost, yet securing employment is difficult.

According to a local seaman foreign vessels openly discriminate Kenyan seafarers. “You will find, for instance, that an Indonesian able seaman working with a Kenyan aboard the same ship will be paid $1,500 (Sh150,000) while a Kenyan doing the same task gets $300 (30,000),” said Mohammed Kassim.