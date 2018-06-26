English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

CJ Maraga says Judiciary will not relent in fighting corruption

K24 Tv June 26, 2018
Chief Justice David Maraga has affirmed that the judiciary will not relent in the ongoing war against  corruption in the country.

Speaking during the swearing -in of the new court of appeal president Justice William Ouko the chief justice said persons implicated in corruption will not be allowed to use courts to evade justice and challenged investigating officers to present water tight cases to ensure the prosecution of suspects.

Maraga also warned judicial officers against colluding with the corrupt cartels to influence the outcome of cases saying disciplinary action will be taken against any officers found culpable.

The chief justice directed that all corruption-related cases to be heard on a day to day basis to ensure faster dispensation of justice.

The remarks come in the backdrop of stringent bail conditions issued by the courts to suspects in the ongoing NYS and fertilizer import scandals.

