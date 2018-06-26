English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Three week exercise to translocate 14 rhinoceros kicks off

K24 Tv June 26, 2018
KWS officers immobilise one of the rhinos set for relocation from Nairobi National Park to Tsavo. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

The Kenya Wildlife Service -KWS Tuesday morning kicked-off a three week  exercise to relocate 14 rhinos from the Nairobi and Lake Nakuru National Parks to the Tsavo East National Park in Taita Taveta county.

The exercise which is being carried out in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund WWF is aimed at dispersing the increasing number of rhinos at the two parks to other parks in the country in an effort to protect them from poachers.

