Vihiga to showcase potential

Vihiga county is set to host a major conference starting tomorrow to showcase investment opportunities. Governor Wilbur Ottichilo appealed to local investors to make good use of the county’s first investment forum which ends on Friday to market their businesses.

He said the public-private partnership summit will give the county an opportunity to showcase different investment opportunities with the aim of boosting the county’s business sector.

The conference whose theme is “Unlocking the economic and entrepreneurial potential of Vihiga county” has been organised by the department of Trade, Tourism, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Ottichilo said it would focus on promotion and regulation of investment and business to ensure sustainable economic growth and development of healthcare, housing, manufacturing, agriculture and processing.

He said the county will spend Sh5 million on the conference where more than 250 delegates are expected. The event has attracted investors from across the nation and abroad.

Ottichilo said that Cabinet Secretary Devolution Eugene Wamalwa would be among the chief guests at the event. Meanwhile, local Investors have asked the governor to empower them financially by offering them soft loans to expand their businesses.

Led by Rodrick Ambuka, an investor in the hotel industry, they said they are in full support of the investment conference and the county should use such fora to empower their local investors.

They said the county should set aside a local empowerment fund which investors within the county can access easily to support their businesses. The investors also supported Lake Region Economic bloc being championed by governors from lake region counties and asked the governors to take the bloc as a tool of promoting local investors in the region.

“We are appealing to our governor to support local investors to boost the county economic growth,” said Ambuka, the owner of Roddy Eco-cover Green Lounge hotel.