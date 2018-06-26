English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Matiang’i fails to honour summons to appear in parliament

K24 Tv June 26, 2018

CS Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i has Tuesday thrown into confusion the ongoing probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the sugar scandal after he declined to appear before the committee saying the matter is currently a subject of police investigation.

In a statement to the speaker of the national assembly, Matiang’i said he cannot disclose the progress made in the investigations but promised to submit a detailed report to the committee once  investigations into the saga have been concluded.

Matiangi’s absence at committee sitting sparked off fury among MPs who accused him of disrespecting parliament.

