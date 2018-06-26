Matiang’i fails to honour summons to appear in parliament

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i has Tuesday thrown into confusion the ongoing probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the sugar scandal after he declined to appear before the committee saying the matter is currently a subject of police investigation.

In a statement to the speaker of the national assembly, Matiang’i said he cannot disclose the progress made in the investigations but promised to submit a detailed report to the committee once investigations into the saga have been concluded.

Matiangi’s absence at committee sitting sparked off fury among MPs who accused him of disrespecting parliament.