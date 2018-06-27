Recurrent spend bites into economic agenda

The huge resources the government has spent in achieving Vision 2030 political pillar, especially in devolution and the creation of a bi-cameral Parliament, has slowed down the country’s economic agenda.

According to the Vision 2030 chairman Dr James Mwangi, although the government has made huge strides in the social and economic pillar in the past 10 years, resource allocations towards county governments’ and parliaments’ recurrent budget has weighed down the development agenda.

“We have almost doubled the government spent on recurrent expenditure by creating two level of governments, the national and forty seven county governments.

The duplication has been very expensive considering we also have a bicameral Parliament that has the Senate, 47 elected Women Representatives and nominated members at the national and county governments,” Mwangi said when he presented the 10-year scorecard yesterday.

“However, the pillar that has consumed the highest amount of money so far is the social pillar. Health, education and security have received significant amounts of money. We have provided free education and we have seen that now all the children are in school. Providing free primary and free day secondary education has been a huge success,” he added.

Mwangi also said that the government has anchored the Big Four agenda under the Vision 2030 framework by shifting to deliver the desired development to ordinary Kenyans.