Big Four gets Sh199 billion boost from UN agency

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya has signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) worth Sh198.8 billion which will assist the Government deliver its Big Four Agenda, realise Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieve Vision 2030.

According to National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, the the money will help the government implement its social, political and economic development agenda starting July 1. “UNDAF is designed to support the government to deliver on the new Mid-term Plan (MTP) III, the Big Four and Vision 2030,” said Rotich.

He added that the SDGs have also been included in the UNDAF 2018-2022 in a bid to deepen efforts of “leaving no one behind” and support national development priorities.

Rotich said as opposed to the earlier contributions which were made by different countries, 21 specialised UN resident agencies have come together to support the government deliver its agenda.

He said the framework of the programme will guide work and collaboration between the Government of Kenya and the United Nations towards achieving good governance, rule of law, human rights and gender equality.

Other issues also included in the framework is realising sustainable and inclusive growth, environment and climate change, and equitable social and human capital development.

This was the second UNDAF being signed by the government of Kenya. The first agreement was signed in 2014 and it covered 2014-2018 period. It ends on June 30, 2018.

Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, said in next five years, UN will commit the Sh198.8 billion, with 59 per cent of that (about Sh116 billion) going to support human capital development programmes.

“These are programmes within which two of the Big Four, housing and universal Health fall,” he said. He added that food security and manufacturing, fall within the economic pillar of UNDAF, where we are committing 27 per cent (about Sh50 billion) of the budget.

The remaining 15 per cent or Sh30 billion will go towards transformative governance, which is a key enabler of the Big Four as well as the MTP III.

“I am also proud to say that the new UNDAF is a result of one of the most extensive consultation processes between government leads and colleagues, the UN and stakeholders,” he said.